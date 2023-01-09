Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

No injuries reported in Monday morning Highway 97A incident

No injuries were reported in a crash that saw a vehicle roll several times Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen shortly after 7 a.m.

“The vehicle was travelling on Highway 97A when it lost control on and went into the ditch, overturning several times,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

“No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.”

A single northbound lane was closed briefly while emergency crews responded to the incident.

Slick conditions were reported on area roads following Sunday’s rain and overnight freeze.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians traveling around the community are reminded to take your time, approach intersections with caution, and be aware of other travelers around you.

The conditions of roads and sidewalks could continue to fluctuate as weather conditions continue to change.

