Jan. 9 crash.

Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

No injuries reported in Monday morning Highway 97A incident

No injuries were reported in a crash that saw a vehicle roll several times Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen shortly after 7 a.m.

“The vehicle was travelling on Highway 97A when it lost control on and went into the ditch, overturning several times,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

“No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.”

A single northbound lane was closed briefly while emergency crews responded to the incident.

Slick conditions were reported on area roads following Sunday’s rain and overnight freeze.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians traveling around the community are reminded to take your time, approach intersections with caution, and be aware of other travelers around you.

The conditions of roads and sidewalks could continue to fluctuate as weather conditions continue to change.

READ MORE: Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

READ MORE: Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teacher shortage prompts first Lower Mainland school district to hire uncertified teachers
Next story
B.C. promises to expedite registration time for internationally-trained nurses

Just Posted

Jan. 9 crash.
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

An AIM Roads plow truck tends to Pleasant Valley Road Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

Eli Vandevoort
UPDATE: Police locate missing man last seen in Enderby

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cheerleading team is heading to the 2023 World Cup Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida Jan. 13-15. Team member Emily Berg is from Salmon Arm, Sneha Suniara is from Vernon and coach Meaghan Blakely is from Armstrong. (Contributed)
Shuswap, North Okanagan athletes take their cheers to World Cup championships