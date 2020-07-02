Driver walks away after rolling McLaren on Highway 5A

RCMP is looking for witnesses to the crash that happened on Canada Day

Merritt RCMP is looking for witnesses to a Canada Day crash involving a high-performance sports car along Highway 5A near the summit of Larson Hill.

Police were called to a rollover just outside of Merritt about 4 p.m., July 1. Officers on scene discovered that a green 2015 McLaren 650S was travelling northbound along the highway when the driver suddenly lost control, made contact with the back of a commercial transport vehicle, spun out and rolled multiple times into the centre median of the roadway.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, the driver, who was the sole occupant, climbed out of the wreckage on his own and was helped by other passing motorists. One of the bystanders transported the driver from the scene to the hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

“RCMP would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or may have stopped at the scene and had an interaction with the driver,” stated Cpl. O’Donaghey. “Efforts remain underway to identify the commercial vehicle involved in the crash, as investigators ask that driver to come forward with their information.”

The driver, a Central Okanagan man in his 40’s, sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police were told that the driver experienced hydroplaning conditions before the crash.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Rising rivers possible as unsettled air enters Southern Interior

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash