Drivers complain about traffic stops during pandemic

The long arm of the law is apparently too short for some people

It’s sometimes called ‘the long arm of the law.’

However, RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes is tired of explaining police can’t always fulfill their duties from two metres away.

Hughes said he has received numerous calls from drivers who have been pulled over by local police, saying officers are standing too close to their vehicles.

“You can’t do a traffic stop and stay two two metres away,” he said, referring to COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Hughes said drivers have also complained police are “touching their licenses and insurance papers.”

RCMP will continue to enforce traffic laws, said Hughes, while following established protocols.

“That is also part of public safety.”

