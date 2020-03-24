Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer payments for up to 90 days.

In a Tuesday press release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests.

READ MORE:

The auto insurer said customers will be email an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, reinstatement of a licence, and the replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won't come till May: B.C. finance ministry

CoronavirusICBC

Driver's licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

