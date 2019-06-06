Drawing from Kim Perpete’s post on ‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group (Kim Perpete)

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Some Lake Country drivers are expressing their concern about the need for a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads.

On ‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group, members posted complaints about the yield sign not doing enough, “WHO HAS THE RIGHT OF WAY? Sorry for the ‘screaming’, but honestly this intersection scares me now,” said group member Kim Perpete.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Perpete also started a poll on the Facebook group asking “Does the District of Lake Country need to take action on the Woodsdale, Lodge, Oyama road intersection?”

Fifty-seven people voted to ‘yes, it needs to be a three-way-stop’ and five voted ‘Please replace the yield sign on Woodsdale Rd’

While other people replied by saying they don’t find the yield sign to be difficult to use. “A driver coming down Oyama must yield when turning left onto Lodge road. Oyama and Woodsdale are a single continuous road,” said group member John Shippit.

READ MORE: Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

Speeding was also a concern brought up during the chat between group members.

A yield sign was put in nearly a year ago by the District of Lake Country based on a safety audit by ICBC Traffic Safety Engineer but many of the drivers on the Facebook group said a three-way-stop would make it safer for motorists.

Here is what other Lake Country drivers had to say about the intersection,

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Just Posted

Lumby days returns

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Most Read