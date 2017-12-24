Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in the vehicle, along with drugs

An arrest for driving while prohibited in Kamloops turned into firearms and drugs charges, as police found a loaded handgun and drugs in a car.

Kamloops RCMP officers were conducting a counter-attack road block in the 200 block of Victoria St. West, when a man came through the road block and told police he did not have a licence.

“A further check of the male revealed he was prohibited from driving. While the officer was arresting the male, he noticed a small bag with a powder substance on the floor,” police said in a news release.

“A further search of the car, incident to arrest, located a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun as well as drugs and cash. The handgun had been reported as stolen.”

The man’s car was impounded for seven days, according to police, who said the 32-year-old man, not from the Kamloops area, was known to police and has a “very lengthy” criminal history.

The man is still in custody, as police prepare to recommend charges, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and drug charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

