Driving offences result in 8 vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP impounded or towed eight vehicles between April 17-26 2023, issuing multiple tickets for excessive speeding and prohibiting impaired drivers from driving. (File photo)

A number of vehicles have been impounded or towed in Salmon Arm in the last week due to traffic offences.

Salmon Arm RCMP have been conducting vehicle stops and from April 17-26, eight vehicles were either impounded or towed, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a media release.

On April 17, a vehicle going 47 km/h over the posted speed limit on Auto Road was stopped, with the driver showing signs of impairment. Police issued a ticket for excessive speed, prohibited the driver from driving for 90 days and impounded the vehicle for 30 days. On the same day, a driver speeding in a construction zone was deemed to be impaired, ticketed for speeding, prohibited from driving for 90 days and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days as well.

On April 20, a new driver was observed travelling 45 km/h over the speed limit along Highway 97B and was found to be impaired. The driver received the same ticket and restrictions as the April 17 offenders.

Police stopped three vehicles on April 25. Firstly, a vehicle was stopped on 20th Avenue NE because the driver had no insurance. It was found they had no licence either, so they were ticketed for driving without either document and the vehicle was towed.

Another new driver was ticketed for excessive speed, this time on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ford Road, driving 47 km/h over the limit. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On the same highway, in the construction zone to the west of Salmon Arm, a new driver going 67 kilometres over the posted limit was ticketed for excessive speed and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Lastly, on April 26, a driver previously prohibited from driving was ticketed for not having a licence and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Salmon Arm RCMP warn drivers to slow down and not to consume drugs or alcohol before driving, as heavy fines, driving prohibitions and vehicle impoundments will be the result.

