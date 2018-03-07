Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

A potentially hazardous drone flight near Kelowna’s International Airport, last month, has prompted a warning from police and airport officials.

RCMP responded to a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) or drone being flown near the Kelowna airport in February; however once on scene, they were unable to locate the drone or the operator.

RELATED: Transport Canada eases drone regulations

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the incident now serves as a reminder for officials to once again issue a warning about the dangers Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems pose to commercial and non-commercial aircrafts.

“The Kelowna RCMP encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a remotely piloted aircraft towards persons, properties, other aircrafts, or within 5.5 km of any airport,” states O’Donaghey.

Neil Drachenberg, Manager of Airport Safety and Security at YLW explains flying a RPAS in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights but also to the members of the general public below.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA official calls Vancouver Island animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen
Next story
Your March 6 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

Family heirloom stolen

Vernon family hoping to get back late father’s medal

RCMP seek tips on missing woman

Claudia Fissler was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 4

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Good Food Box program shelved

Food Action Society of North Okanagan terminates long-running program

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon dance studio will host a Tango dance April 20

Tango is alive at City Dance……

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Vernon launches 100 Kids Who Care

Kids who care

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Most Read