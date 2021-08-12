Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic pops up at Lake Country winery

Intrigue Wines will host Interior Health clinic Sunday, Aug. 15, from 12-3 p.m. and you could win one of two $150 prizes

Interior Health will host a drop-in immunization clinic in Lake Country Sunday, Aug. 15, from 12-3 p.m. at Intrigue Wines for area residents who are looking for their first or second dose. (Black Press - file photo)

Get your first or second COVID-19 vaccination in Lake Country and you could win a couple of prizes.

Interior Health will host a drop-in immunization clinic at Intrigue Wines in Lake Country Sunday, Aug. 15, for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than four weeks (28 days) ago. The clinic will run from 12-3 p.m.

People in the Lake Country area can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this location will be entered into a draw for two prizes: a $150 gift card to Intrigue Wines and a pizza party at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars valued at $150.

Anyone in the Lake Country area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose at four weeks (28 days) after receiving their first dose.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

There are other clinics taking place across the Okanagan.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

