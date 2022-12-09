Drop-in flu clinics for families with children open in North Okanagan

The best way to protect children and families from influenza is to get the influenza vaccine, Interior Health recommends.

In B.C., everyone six months and older is recommended to get an annual influenza vaccine. Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at greatest risk from infection including children under five years of age, adults 65 years and older, people who are pregnant and people with chronic illnesses.

There is still time to get your infants and children vaccinated to prevent serious illness. Interior Health immunization clinics offer a choice of nasal spray influenza vaccine or the influenza shot for children.

Families with children between six months and 11 years old can now drop-in at all Interior Health immunization clinics for influenza immunization and COVID-19 boosters, making it quick and easy to get immunized.

Clinics for children are open at the Vernon Health Unit tonight (Friday) from 4-7:15 p.m., Saturday from 12:15-3:30, Dec. 15 between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Dec. 28 from 9-4 and Jan. 5.

The Enderby Community Health Centre has clinics Dec. 12 and 19 from 1-4 p.m.

In Armstrong there is an all ages clinic Dec. 15, 9-4:10 at Pleasant Valley Health Centre.

The Lumby Health Centre has an all-ages clinic Dec. 30, 1:10-4 p.m.

“As we anticipate an increase in demand, we ask that people visiting the immunization clinics be patient,” Interior Health said.

Appointments are still recommended for adults and teens. To book an appointment, visit Get Vaccinated BC.

As a reminder, children under nine years of age receiving their first-ever influenza vaccine dose will need a second dose of the influenza vaccine after four weeks. Those who have been vaccinated for influenza in previous years only require a single dose.

