Drought prompts water restrictions east of Enderby, advisory lifted

Mabel Lake Water shows good levels for drinking water but customers need to cut back on use

Map shows properties affected by Stage 2 water restrictions for customers of Mabel lake Water. On the other hand, a water quality advisory for the same utility has been rescinded. (RDNO photo)

One piece of good news for customers on Mabel Lake Water (MLW). And one piece of advice.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is issuing two water notices for MLW. The first is to alert customers that the Water Quality Advisory (WQA) issued on June 22 is now rescinded.

The WQA is rescinded because the turbidity (cloudiness) levels that were over one NTU, which caused the WQA, have now decreased to acceptable levels (less than one NTU) and the WQA can be rescinded.

Sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

The second water notice is to advise MLW customers of updated outdoor water use restrictions.

The Government of B.C. has issued a Level 4 Drought for the South Thompson watershed under the Water Sustainability Act. The Mabel Lake Water Utility uses water in this watershed and outdoor watering impacts the lake and stream levels.

As a result of the provincial declaration, the RDNO is issuing Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions for the community.

Stage 2 water restrictions are as follows:

• Customers are only allowed to water their lawns twice a week. Please refer to the schedule below to find your designated watering days:

• Odd House Numbers: Watering Days – Tuesdays and Saturdays;

• Even House Numbers: Watering Days – Sundays and Wednesdays;

• As always, watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. is not allowed at any time. Irrigating in the heat of the day is ineffective due to water evaporation and is an easily avoidable form of wasting water;

• Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains is prohibited; and

• Minimize car washing to conserve water during the drought. When washing your car, use a sponge and bucket instead of running water.

Under Stage 2 water restrictions, customers are allowed to water by hand at any time with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.

For indoor and outdoor water conservation tips, visit www.rdno.ca/waterwise.

For more information, visit www.rdno.ca/restrictions.

