Drug decriminalization and cannabis stench spark Vernon concerns

Council Briefs: Residents complain of facility odour; public use of drugs concerning

North Cowichan councillors Bruce Findlay and Tek Manhas spent several hours set up in front of Island Health’s Overdose Prevention Site drinking beer in public in April to draw attention to their concerns that consuming hard drugs in public is no longer illegal. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Decriminalization

Superintendent Shawna Baher of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP gave an update on how decriminalization is going around the city. The provincial legislation on the decriminalization of personal substance use of under 2.5 grams was passed on Jan. 31, 2023. Baher mentioned that there have been some issues with regards to the use of substances in public areas.

“The B.C. Association Chief of Police, of which I am a part of, wrote a letter to the province trying to get it (public use) removed from the exemption. We are just waiting to hear back.”

“Public use is something that is concerning for individuals in the community.”

Since it is under provincial legislation, Supt. Baher explained that powers are limited on a municipal level in changing the exemption.

Coun. Kari Geres asked about the timeline with regards to the exemption and Supt. Baher explained that Health Canada grants the exemption and they have responded, but there has been no concrete timeline on when the review will occur.

Quail Run neighborhood cannabis smell

A resident of the Quail Run neighborhood in Vernon (near Middleton Mountain), Brian Johnson brought forth a petition (signed by 48 individuals) with regards to the municipal government acting upon the enforcement of cannabis odour control.

“Our statement of concern is the constant smell from cannabis operations at Avant Ventures (1701 Kosmina Rd.) that is impacting residents in our neighborhood.”

The regulations for cannabis cultivation facilities include odour control that must ensure that no cannabis stench is emitted from outside the facility. Johnson argues that the enforcement of the rule falls under municipal jurisdiction.

According to Johnson, the city gave a warning to the company last year with regards to the smell, which was briefly staunched, before quickly returning.

“It can be annoying to deal with the constant smell of skunk on a daily basis,” said Johnson. “There are people who are bothered by the stench and it affects people with sinuses and breathing problems.

“A lot of the responsibility is within the municipality, but I have contacted them and everyone is pointing fingers but nothing is really happening.”

The matter is being referred to administration for a report back to council for next council meeting, on Sept. 25.

