Opioid crisis

Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

Illicit drug overdoses have been the culprit behind 620 deaths in B.C. this year, according to the latest statistics from BC Coroners Service.

There were 109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, the coroner released Tuesday. The numbers equate to roughly 3.5 people dying each day across the province.

That’s a 23 per cent decrease from the same month in 2017, and a 12 per cent decrease from April this year.

Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority have had the highest number of illicit drug overdose deaths, 199 and 182 deaths, respectively, so far this year, making up 61 per cent of all illicit drug overdose deaths.

The three cities experiencing the highest number of illicit drug overdoses are Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded
Next story
Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Just Posted

Vernon councillor dies suddenly

Bob Spiers dies Monday after having served at a regular council meeting, at age 71

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

City of Vernon supports former hotel site for cultural facility

Greater Vernon Museum, Vernon Public Art Gallery, would be housed at former Coldstream Hotel site

Vernon Winter Carnival staying put in city-owned office

Society granted extension as it searches for new facility following eviction notice slated for fall

Power outage affects Mabel Lake water

System users asked to reduce water use; power outage affecting Westshore, Killiney Beach systems

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Vernon Canada Day festivities schedule released

Events begin in Polson Park Sunday at 10 a.m.

Lumby author makes fantasy debut

Awakening Arorus is the first in K.M. Lapointe’s The Clann Destayy Chronicles

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

Vernon’s Funtastic ready to rock

Annual Canada Day slo-pitch tournament and music festival kicks off Friday

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

Most Read