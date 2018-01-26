Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation treasurer Greg Hamilton (second from right) accepts $7,552 from Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart representatives (from left) Connor Holden (front store manager, downtown), Dave Stefaniak (manager, the Shops at Polson Park), Marj Aeichele (assistant front store manager, downtown), Chuks Nwosu (store owner downtown) and Ayman Jalloul (store owner, The Shops at Polson Park). (VJHF photo)

Drug stores pitch in for cancer centre

Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart outlets raise more than $7,500 for McMurtry-Baerg centre

Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart locations once again pitched in to raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The Shoppers Drug Mart annual Growing Women’s Health Campaign raised $7,552 for the foundation with funds again being designated to the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Funds were raised at the 27th Street, downtown and The Shops at Polson Park locations last September and October.

“Our stores partnered together to raise funds for a great cause,” said Ayman Jalloul, owner of the Shops at Polson Park location. “We engaged together with our staff members and customers to make a successful campaign.”

Donors received decorative paper butterflies and leaves to display at the stores, which helped to create awareness and support of women’s health.

“It’s something we look forward to doing every year,” said Chuks Nwosu, owner of the downtown Shoppers. “We see the effect cancer has had in our community and wanted to help out with our Growing Women’s Health initiative. As businesses, we are part of the community and need to give back.”

“The support from our local Shoppers Drug Mart stores and their customers is vital for patients undergoing treatment at our Cancer Centre at VJH,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.

Growing Women’s Health takes place in communities throughout Canada, with each store choosing a local organization to support. The three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Vernon have been supporting the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH since 2009, with 100 per cent of proceeds staying locally.

Since 2009, local Shoppers Drug Mart stores have raised $46,952 for the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre.

