Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart franchises are hosting a beer and burger fundraiser for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Photo submitted)

Drug stores team up for Vernon hospital foundation

Burger and beer fundraiser to raise cash to help women’s health

A burger and a beer will help support women’s health locally.

Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart stores are teaming up to host a fundraiser for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The burger and beer event will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Alexander’s Pub in Coldstream.

“Making a meaningful difference in the lives of women’s health is a key priority for Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Gayleen Burgon, front store manager at Shoppers in The Shops at Polson Park. “Every year for four weeks Shoppers Drug Marts campaign throughout Canada supporting their local women’s health programs to help grow women’s health. This year our Vernon stores have worked together in an effort to help raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The fun-filled fundraiser will feature lots of prizes to be won. To buy a ticket, you can do so up until 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at any Shoppers Drug Mart in Vernon. Tickets are $25.

If you can’t make the event, you can still help organizers reach their fundraising goal.

Enter any Shoppers Drug Mart in Vernon and buy a leaf. Any donation of more than $20 gets you a tax receipt.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon business not zoned for growing pot: city
Next story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

Just Posted

Drug stores team up for Vernon hospital foundation

Burger and beer fundraiser to raise cash to help women’s health

Vernon business not zoned for growing pot: city

Water remains shut off at sports store after deemed risk to city supply

Vernon player wins ATP tour event, named to Davis Cup squad

Vasek Pospisil joins Raonic, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in representing Canada

Snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ski season just around the corner

Vernon up for advanced gas meters project

FortisBC to host information session for Vernon customers Wednesday

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

Most Read