Drug stores team up for Vernon hospital foundation

Burger and beer fundraiser to raise cash to help women’s health

Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart franchises are hosting a beer and burger fundraiser for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Photo submitted)

A burger and a beer will help support women’s health locally.

Vernon’s three Shoppers Drug Mart stores are teaming up to host a fundraiser for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The burger and beer event will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Alexander’s Pub in Coldstream.

“Making a meaningful difference in the lives of women’s health is a key priority for Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Gayleen Burgon, front store manager at Shoppers in The Shops at Polson Park. “Every year for four weeks Shoppers Drug Marts campaign throughout Canada supporting their local women’s health programs to help grow women’s health. This year our Vernon stores have worked together in an effort to help raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The fun-filled fundraiser will feature lots of prizes to be won. To buy a ticket, you can do so up until 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at any Shoppers Drug Mart in Vernon. Tickets are $25.

If you can’t make the event, you can still help organizers reach their fundraising goal.

Enter any Shoppers Drug Mart in Vernon and buy a leaf. Any donation of more than $20 gets you a tax receipt.

