Drugs, cash seized from suspicious three-wheeled vehicle in Lake Country

A 50-year-old Lake Country man was arrested after fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine was seized from his vehicle that had only three tires.

A concerned citizen called police on Feb. 18 after they saw a yellow Toyota Camry idling on the wrong side of the road on Woodsdale Road.

“He reported it as suspicious not only because of its location, but also because it was running, missing a front tire, and a man appeared to be sleeping in the front seat,” Lake Country RCMP Sgt. Jon Collins said.

Police attended and arrested the man.

During the search, police seized significant quantities of suspected illicit drugs, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Over $1,300 in Canadian currency was also seized.”

The vehicle was uninsured and towed by police.

The man has since been released without charges, pending further investigation.

The matter will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

“This was certainly outside of the norm for our community,” Sgt. Jon Collins said. “We want to thank the community member for reporting this matter to us. It was a great observation on his part.”

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-3231. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

