Drugs, machete found in truck with stolen plate driven by Salmon Arm man

A traffic stop led to numerous charges for a Salmon Arm man.
On May 21, Chase RCMP stopped a Ford F150 on Squilax Anglemont Road near the Trans-Canada Highway on-ramp. The licence plate had been reported stolen and the 38-year-old man from Salmon Arm was arrested.
Police report that officers located a crack pipe and a few bags of possible crystal meth or cocaine inside the vehicle, as well as a machete.
The driver had already been ordered by the courts not to possess weapons. The vehicle was subsequently towed and the man was released with a notice to appear in Kamloops court in October for charges of possession of stolen property, breach of conditions and drug possession.
In another incident on May 23, Chase RCMP initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that was swerving on the Trans-Canada Highway westbound near Pritchard.
Police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and administered a roadside test for impairment.
The 32-year-old woman from Kamloops failed the alcohol test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
