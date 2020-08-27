Wweapons and bicycles during search warrant in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Kelowna residence

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed the search warrant on Aug. 26

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized illicit drugs, weapons, and suspected stolen property from a residence in the Rutland area.

Officers from the CSU executed a search warrant on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 26 for a property located in the 400-block of Rutland Road South. The Kelowna RCMP said the warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Police took six individuals into custody during the search at the residence. They have now been released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl and cocaine from inside the residence,” Cst. Solana Paré said.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons including imitation firearms and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles believed to be recovered stolen property.”

The case will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Kamloops man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out
Next story
Tories ask speaking agency to release records on WE’s payments to Trudeau family

Just Posted

North Okanagan firefighters answer call to south

B.C. crews band together to assist at Mount Christie wildfire

Comedic criminals caught on camera in Vernon

Local realtor shares footage of young adults beating up sign, urinating

Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Your morning start for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Goat knows how to float on Kalamalka Lake

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Vernon, slow down when school is in

RCMP Volunteers return to crosswalks with speed reader boards

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Kelowna woman dies following motorcycle crash on Highway 33

Traffic was backed up in both directions in the Black Mountain area around 8 p.m. Wednesday

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Kelowna residence

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed the search warrant on Aug. 26

Kamloops man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Kelowna

The man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 26

Most Read