Drunk driver collides with utility pole

Collision closed Hwy. 97 temporarily

  • Feb. 15, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

A drunk driver who managed to find a way around the impaired driving interlock device on his vehicle caused Hwy. 97 in Osoyoos to close for a few hours last night after he collided with a utility pole.

Osoyoos RCMP report they were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on Hwy. 97, just north of 62nd St. at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 14.

A witness on scene reported seeing the vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet LS, travelling southbound at a high rate of speed, lose control and go off road into a utility pole.

The utility pole was severed at its base and was leaning over the vehicle, but it remained suspended in the air, held up by the utility lines.

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions because of the danger the suspended pole presented to both emergency service personnel and public passing by. The highway reopened about 8 p.m. after the pole was secured.

Despite the vehicle being equipped with an impaired driving interlock device, the driver and sole occupant, a 47-year-old Osoyoos resident, displayed significantly impaired symptoms and was taken to hospital for assessment before being released to the RCMP.

He later provided breath samples showing a blood alcohol concentration 2 ½ times over the legal limit. Area commander Sgt. Jason Bayda said this is not the driver’s first impaired driving incident and he now faces another criminal code impaired driving charge.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting
Next story
Vernon Tim Horton’s robbed

Just Posted

Mischief charges laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Vernon Tim Horton’s robbed

Double double trouble at a local Tim Horton’s on Valentine’s Day

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Bourque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Programs get True Leaf boost

Vernon company launches Return The Love charitable program

Hill eliminated in quarters

Vernon’s Kevin Hill fourth in quarterfinal heat at PyeongChange in snowboardcross

Cuddy brings Constellation tour to Vernon

When it comes to winter touring, Jim Cuddy says there’s a lot to be recommended

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

New milfoil rototiller nears completion

New tool to assist Okanagan Basin Water Board milfoil program

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read