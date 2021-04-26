Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)Dead duck with duct tape tied around it found on April 19, 2021 in the Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)

The dead ducks found dumped in a wildlife protection area had duct tape around their bodies and plastic ties around their necks.

Provincial officials said the “illegally disposed of” duck carcasses were found in the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area (WMA) at the end of Cannor Road in Chilliwack.

Michael Hill, a certified building material inspector, said he was horrified to stumble upon the ducks last week while investigating an illegal dump of asbestos-containing Gyproc.

It could have been someone using a net or something to trap the birds; or hunting ducks for fun, which is “just despicable” if that’s the case, Hill said.

“This looks like an irresponsible act of cruelty towards animals,” Hill said.

It made him feel sick.

“The fact that this took place in a wildlife area, makes it even more of a crime against nature and a threat to our environment. This is a hunt-free zone,” Hill said.

The Bert Brink WMA provides hundreds of hectares of conservation habitat for red- and blue-listed species, according to the provincial website, including Great Blue heron, Peregrine falcon, Bald eagle, and marbled murrelet.

“The open fields are partly flooded in the winter and attract foraging wigeon and Canada geese. The sloughs, wetlands and gravel bars provide important habitat for white sturgeon, Pacific salmon and steelhead.”

While Hill was checking out the drywall site on April 19, he was overwhelmed by the revolting smell of something decomposing. He looked around and found half a dozen murdered ducks.

They had duct tape around their bodies, and white plastic ties around their necks. He has no idea if the two dump sites are connected or not, but the whole area has been hit with environmental disasters, from fire pits to illegal garbage dumps, drywall and now – deceased animals.

Provincial officials say illegal dumping in the Bert Brink WMA has been a chronic problem.

“It is assumed that these ducks were dumped by a hunter who was unwilling to properly dispose of his carcasses,” said a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

The ministry statement noted that the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) had installed trail cameras in the wildlife area, but they did not capture any footage of these incidents of illegal dumping activity, the ministry rep continued.

“In the past gates have been installed on the gravel road going in and out of this WMA, but these gates have been either torn out or cut to pieces by blow torches.

“This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping. While the area has been fortunate to have robust groups of volunteers to remove illegally dumped items, new investments are pursued annually to combat the issue.”

RELATED: Dumped Gyproc found in Bert Brink WMA

RELATED: Rampant garbage dumping in Bert Brink WMA

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mounties targeting illegally modified vehicles
Next story
Vernon spray park demolition could cost $45K

Just Posted

School District 71 has been taking a look at school bus safety. Photo by Mike Chouinard
New school bus fees on board for Vernon families

Those attending Montessori, French Immersion among the hardest hit

Grade 3 students William Barsaleau (left) and Tyson Liefke take control of a water blaster during a Beairsto Elementary School class trip to the Polson Park spray park Friday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Vernon spray park demolition could cost $45K

Pop-up spray park, play boxes could be alternative options

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Motorist driving stolen Armstrong car flees police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation

Residents of Armstrong’s Heaton Place Retirement Community connect over coffee and music. (Carrie O’Neill - Contributed)
Armstrong seniors connect through music

Heaton Place residents dive into some good coffee and better music

Judy Guido dumps waterfront garbage into Sandy Wightman’s bag. (Jim Taylor - Contributed)
Lake Country service club cleans up

Eight-plus bags of trash picked up along shoreline of Wood Lake

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire

Occupants escaped safely

(Pexels photo)
Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Residents in shelters across B.C. get phone plans from Rogers help them escape abuse

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)
WATCH: Penticton hospital’s emergency department is tripling in size

Each treatment room will have a door for privacy and infection control

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

Most Read