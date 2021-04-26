Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)

WARNING: This story contains photos readers may find disturbing.

A group of dead ducks found dumped in a wildlife protection area had duct tape around their bodies and plastic ties around their necks.

Provincial officials said the “illegally disposed of” duck carcasses were found in the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area (WMA) at the end of Cannor Road in Chilliwack.

Michael Hill, a certified building material inspector, said he was horrified to stumble upon the ducks last week while investigating an illegal dump of asbestos-containing Gyproc.

It could have been someone using a net or something to trap the birds; or hunting ducks for fun, which is “just despicable” if that’s the case, Hill said.

“This looks like an irresponsible act of cruelty towards animals,” Hill said.

It made him feel sick.

“The fact that this took place in a wildlife area, makes it even more of a crime against nature and a threat to our environment. This is a hunt-free zone,” Hill said.

The Bert Brink WMA provides hundreds of hectares of conservation habitat for red- and blue-listed species, according to the provincial website, including Great Blue heron, Peregrine falcon, Bald eagle, and marbled murrelet.

“The open fields are partly flooded in the winter and attract foraging wigeon and Canada geese. The sloughs, wetlands and gravel bars provide important habitat for white sturgeon, Pacific salmon and steelhead.”

While Hill was checking out the drywall site on April 19, he was overwhelmed by the revolting smell of something decomposing. He looked around and found half a dozen murdered ducks.

They had duct tape around their bodies, and white plastic ties around their necks. He has no idea if the two dump sites are connected or not, but the whole area has been hit with environmental disasters, from fire pits to illegal garbage dumps, drywall and now – deceased animals.

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)

Provincial officials say illegal dumping in the Bert Brink WMA has been a chronic problem.

“It is assumed that these ducks were dumped by a hunter who was unwilling to properly dispose of his carcasses,” said a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

The ministry statement noted that the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) had installed trail cameras in the wildlife area, but they did not capture any footage of these incidents of illegal dumping activity, the ministry rep continued.

“In the past gates have been installed on the gravel road going in and out of this WMA, but these gates have been either torn out or cut to pieces by blow torches.

“This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping. While the area has been fortunate to have robust groups of volunteers to remove illegally dumped items, new investments are pursued annually to combat the issue.”

RELATED: Dumped Gyproc found in Bert Brink WMA

RELATED: Rampant garbage dumping in Bert Brink WMA

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$12.8 million Okanagan home listing sparks racist, hateful comments
Next story
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Just Posted

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
UPDATE: PHOTOS: Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for four open director's positions on the board of directors. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)
COVID recovery: Lake Country to hire business engagement advisory

Money coming from Economic Trust of the Southern Interior

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will undergo some followup work in May after being closed in the fall of 2020 for structural repairs. The work will result in some part-time closures of the bridge to road traffic. (Morning Star - file photo)
Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Baxter Bridge to undergo four or possibly five days of work in mid-May

School District 71 has been taking a look at school bus safety. Photo by Mike Chouinard
New school bus fees on board for Vernon families

Those attending Montessori, French Immersion among the hardest hit

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna opens Bernard parking spaces for patio expansion

Full closure of Bernard still slated for this summer

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32. (Contributed)
West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

A homeowner was working near the edge of a gulley on his property when he fell down an embankment

Most Read