Firefighters hosed down the fire Tuesday morning

Vernon firefighters hose down a dumpster and nearby bushes after report of a fire at the Bank of Montreal Tuesday, May 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters were quick to extinguish a blaze behind a local bank Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a report of a bush fire at the Bank of Montreal around 11 a.m. May 16.

The bushes, and a dumpster, were promptly hosed down, extinguishing the fire.

