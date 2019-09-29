Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

A duplex in Lumby caught fire after noon on Sunday and its two senior occupants were able to escape.

“Flames were just starting to erupt out the window when we arrived,” Fire Chief Tony Clayton said.

The home had extensive smoke damage and the neighbouring unit was untouched.

“(That) surprised us,” Clayton said.

The duplex was reportedly on Shuswap Avenue past Bloom Road.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Lavington Fire Department was called in for mutual aid.

READ MORE: Smoke contained to one unit in Vernon condo fire

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weed-killer sabotage claimed in B.C. blueberry farm lawsuit

Just Posted

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

Vernon firefighters limit smoke damage to one condo unit

Pot left on stove believed to be culprit of smoke that forced condo evacuation Sunday afternoon

Vernon champ takes golf game to international level

Seven-consecutive time Vernon city junior golf champ Kendra Jones-Munk plays for Team Canada West

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

United Way Drive Thru Breakfast hits Vernon

The 18th annual fundraiser is slated from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed-killer sabotage claimed in B.C. blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Most Read