A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)

A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)

Durand Lake wildfire burning near Logan Lake at 400 hectares

Logan Lake residents hopeful crews gaining control of Durand Lake wildfire

A wildfire that sparked the evacuation of 166 properties near Tunkwa Lake has grown to 400 hectares in size.

The Durand Lake wildfire sparked Friday, burning roughly 28 kilometres southwest of Kamloops. It’s believed have been caused by lightning.

Four firefighters are battling the blaze, with the help of one helicopter.

The fire is considered out of control.

In a statement to residents Saturday afternoon, Logan Lake mayor Robin Smith said crews reviewed any areas of concern and “that everything still looks good.” The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has not issued any evacuation alerts or orders in Logan Lake at that this time.

“We’re staying cautiously optimistic for the time being that things are good for us here for now,” Smith said.

Three other fires have been reported near by, but appear small and less than one hectare in size.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: Skeetchestn Indian Band issues evacuation alert due to Sparks Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Kalamalka Secondary instructor Ian Busfield (left) and Grade 10 student Anna Rinn log in to ChatterHigh — a program utilized in the Canadian Council for Career Development’s recent career month competition. Kalamalka Secondary was crowned Most Informed School in Canada in the AAA division. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)
Coldstream teacher wins prestigious award former student nominated him for

Dr. Gary Wessels has made it his goal in practice to help his patients create ideal dental health. (Contributed)
Small Business Spotlight: Proactivity key to Vernon dentist’s care plans

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Air quality advisory issued for Okanagan Valley

A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)
Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires