Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

High coarse particulates are again the culprit

For the third time in as many weeks, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a dust advisory for Vernon.

This is due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

RELATED: Vernon dust advisory ends

RELATED: Vernon dust advisory continued

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.


