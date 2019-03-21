Dust advisory continued for Vernon

The advisory was first issued on Monday, March 18.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has continued the Dust Advisory. It was first issued on Monday, March 18 for Vernon.

High concentrations of coarse particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions or reduction in dust emissions.

The current dusty conditions are mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months. Dry meteorological conditions have contributed to accumulation of dust in the Airshed.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality information from Vernon and other B.C. communities can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Related: Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

Related: Dust advisory continues for a third day

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Next story
As MPs pull all-nighter, Philpott breathes fresh life into SNC-Lavalin scandal

Just Posted

Assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen dropped

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Dust advisory continued for Vernon

The advisory was first issued on Monday, March 18.

Two avalanches confirmed at SilverStar, one in hospital

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

Temperature records broken across the Okanagan

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Mayor calls on South Okanagan-Similkameen residents to voice concerns on Air Canada changes

Mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to voice opinions

VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

South Okanagan to host major national golf event

The Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Most Read