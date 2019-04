The advisory is expected to linger until a change in weather occurs

Another spring day, another dusty day.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

