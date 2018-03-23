Dust advisory ends

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the dust advisory issued on March 16 for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates.

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

Coarse particulate (PM10) concentrations have been decreasing, and are currently below advisory levels. Latest PM10 measurements at the Okanagan Science Centre station indicate an hourly average of six micrograms per cubic metre. The average for the past 24 hours is 16 micrograms per cubic metre, which is below the provincial air quality objective of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

Dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months.

Real-time air quality information from Vernon and other B.C. communities can be found

at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.



