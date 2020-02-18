Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

Keep strenuous exercise away from busy streets, intersections

The Environment Ministry has issued a special air quality statement for the North Okanagan.

Dust is especially bad on busy roads, intersections and near industrial operations, the notice reads.

The high concentrations of coarse particulate matter is expected to continue until rain or snow falls or dust control methods are put into effect.

Exposure to these conditions is of concern for infants, elderly and those with lung or heart disease or diabetes.

Individuals with chronic medical conditions should avoid exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.

The road dust advisory, which came into effect at 2:16 p.m. by the ministry in collaboration with Interior Health, will stay in place until further notice.

Visit airhealth.ca for information to reduce your health risk and for current and forecast AQHI values.

READ MORE: Vernon reporter’s roots linked to Montreal school fire that killed 17

READ MORE: 2020 Budget: ICBC deficit will turn into $86M surplus, NDP say

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather