Dust advisory issued for Vernon

A dust advisory is once again being issued for Vernon.

Interior Health issued the advisory due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Areas most affected are those around busy roads and industrial operations. The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Vernon’s dust concentration is 55.2 PM10 (particles 10 micrometres or smaller in diameter). Meanwhile, Kelowna’s is 24.3.

The provincial air quality objective is 50.

Elsewhere, Golden is close at 45.1 while Castlegar is 24.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

“Sources of PM10 contributing to this air quality episode include road dust from the emission of winter traction material along busy and dry road surfaces,” the advisory reads.

Vernon consistently has dust advisories and the city is looking at ways to combat the issue.

“The city has made a number of changes in recent years to reduce the amount of airborne particulate in the community,” said Christy Poirier, Vernon’s communications manager. “This includes changes to our winter sand to reduce fine particulate matter, proceeding with early spring sweeping opportunities (sweepers were out in January this year), and the recent purchase of a vacuum-style street sweeper to reduce dust.”

