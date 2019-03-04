Dust advisory issued for Vernon – again

Another week, another dust advisory for Vernon.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued a Dust Advisory for Vernon Monday due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.
Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.
Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.
