Dust advisory issued for Vernon – again

Ministry of Environment, Interior Health issue second advisory in as many weeks due to conditions

A dust advisory has been issued for Vernon because of high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions. (Morning Star - file photo)

Another week, another dust advisory for Vernon.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued a Dust Advisory for Vernon Monday due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.



