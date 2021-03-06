Dust advisory lifted in Vernon

Vernon residents can breathe a little easier now that a dust advisory has ended in the area. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Changing weather conditions have cleared the dusty air in Vernon, just in time for a sun-filled Saturday.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health announced the end of the air quality advisory in the Vernon area today (March 6), three days after it was first issued.

“Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region,” the ministry notice states.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

Vernon’s air quality is now just under the PM10 target, sitting at 48. It’s still much higher than neighbouring Kelowna, which is currently at 27.2.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found on the B.C. government website.

Meanwhile, on Mars, there continues to be a lot of dust.

