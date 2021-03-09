Dust advisory returns in Vernon

Another dust advisory has been issued for the Vernon area.
The ministry of environment and Interior Health has issued a road dust advisory because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.
Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.
Street sweeping crews could be seen cleaning Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country Tuesday morning.
The advisory is in effect until further notice.
Exposure is a concern for pregnant women, infants, and older adults, as well as individuals with conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes or respiratory infections such as COVID-19.
People with chronic underlying conditions should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.
The provincial air quality objective for particulate matter (PM10), is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours. As of March 9, Vernon currently sits at 51; Kelowna’s PM10 is currently 24.6.
Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found here.
