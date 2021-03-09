A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon March 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon March 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Dust advisory returns in Vernon

Vernon’s air quality has once again exceeded the provincial target for particulate matter

Another dust advisory has been issued for the Vernon area.

The ministry of environment and Interior Health has issued a road dust advisory because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Street sweeping crews could be seen cleaning Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Exposure is a concern for pregnant women, infants, and older adults, as well as individuals with conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes or respiratory infections such as COVID-19.

People with chronic underlying conditions should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

The provincial air quality objective for particulate matter (PM10), is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours. As of March 9, Vernon currently sits at 51; Kelowna’s PM10 is currently 24.6.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found here.

To reduce your personal health risk, the ministry offers the following tips:

  • Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.
  • Continue to manage medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.
  • Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity; if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.
  • People with heart or respiratory conditions (including COVID-19) should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to poor air quality exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to poor air quality. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.
  • Keep windows and doors closed, and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves. When indoors, ensure physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19 are observed.
  • Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor concentrations of particulate matter provided the filters are the right size for your home and are kept clean.

READ MORE: Additional closures announced to Trans-Canada east of Golden

READ MORE: Lake Country ark attraction to become rail trail concession

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

air quality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
300 supportive homes: Journey Home Society celebrates Kelowna milestone
Next story
Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo statue at Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna. (Colintube1 - YouTube)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

The City of Vernon has finalized the cost of making a temporary four-way stop permanent at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street, along with other capital project decisions made at council’s regular meeting Monday, March 8, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon council sets budget for four-way stop, other transportation projects

Council endorsed increasing transportation safety project budget from $20K to $100K

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. (Michael Burns Photography)
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

2014 champ Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario scores two in 10th for 8-7 win over Team Laycock Tuesday

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon March 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Dust advisory returns in Vernon

Vernon’s air quality has once again exceeded the provincial target for particulate matter

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

(File photo)
Okanagan cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Gospel Mission executive director, Carmen Rempel, stands outside the Gospel Mission's Leon Avenue shelter. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Rollout to vaccinate Kelowna’s homeless population begins, more than 80% decline

Gospel Mission, Interior Health focusing on educating residents so that when IH returns, more will say yes

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Staff at Summerland’s municipal hall have been subjected to verbally abusive and bullying behaviour from some members of the public, municipal administrator Graham Statt says. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

Municipality to take zero-tolerance approach to mistreatment of staff members

Most Read