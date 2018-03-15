As proof that we have seen the back of winter, a primrose has been blooming for the past few days as it struggles back to life after winter. It is on the south facing side of a Bartlett Road home. (Photo courtesy of Brian Sutch)

Dust settles in Vernon

Air advisory from Saturday ends due to recent rain

Rain has settled the dusty conditions in Vernon.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the Dust Advisory issued on Saturday, March 10 for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates.

The first advisory was issued Monday, March 5. See related: Dust advisory issued. That advisory was lifted the following day.

“Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days,” the ministry states.

More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air

Dust should remain settled this week as Environment Canada is calling for showers.

The forecast for Thursday is increasing cloudiness early this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.

There’s no rain in the forecast for Friday, just clouds. But there is a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday and 40 per cent for Sunday.


