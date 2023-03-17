Dust stirs up air quality advisory, again, in Vernon

The dust settled for a couple weeks before another air quality advisory has been stirred up in Vernon.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority have issued a dust advisory for Vernon because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

“Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” the ministry said. “This advisory is in effect until further notice.”

Vernon’s PM10 level is 63.7, compared to Kelowna’s 38.5. Golden is also on the verge of an advisory with levels of 44.8, compared to 18.7 in Castlegar.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Where appropriate, maintain physical distancing.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

READ MORE: Dust advisory ends in Vernon

READ MORE: Highway 97 north of Vernon experiencing delays in both directions

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

air qualityVernon