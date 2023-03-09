Environment and Climate Change Canada special air quality statement for the North Okanagan

Dust stirs up severe weather alert in Vernon

Air quality advisory continued for 3rd day in a row

A severe weather alert has been issued due to poor air quality in Vernon.

A dust advisory continues for its third day Thursday, March 9 due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air.

The health risk was downgraded to a three, or low, Thursday afternoon after it reached seven, or high, in the morning.

Air quality advisories are triggered when PM10 (particles 10 micrometers or smaller) is 50 per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.

Vernon’s was 75 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, compared to 28.7 in Kelowna.

A dust advisory also continues for Golden, with a concentration of 69, compared to 12.9 in Castlegar.

The advisory is “expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns,” according to the ministry of environment and climate change.

There is a 30-40 per cent chance of snow Friday morning between 7 and 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Dust worsens in Vernon, extending air quality advisory

READ MORE: Dust advisory stirred back up in Vernon

Air pollutionair qualityVernon

