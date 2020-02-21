Dust warning still in effect for Vernon

The Environment Ministry’s special air quality statement for the North Okanagan still stands, three days later.

A Road Dust Advisory has been issued in Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that is expected to persist until rain or snow falls, or dust control methods are put into effect, reads the notice that was updated Friday.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Exposure during dusty conditions is of concern for infants, elderly and those with lung or heart disease or diabetes.

Individuals with chronic medical conditions should avoid exercise near busy roads where levels of dust are highest until the advisory is lifted.

The dust advisory, updated at 2:57 a.m., Feb. 21, was put in place in collaboration by the ministry and Interior Health.

Visit airhealth.ca for information to reduce your health risk and for current and forecast AQHI values.

Real-time air quality observations can be found online here.

