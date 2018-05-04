Water levels climbed on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Vernon last spring, causing substantial flooding. (Barbara Frame photos)

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

The water levels in the Duteau Creek water reservoirs are rising fast with the warmer temperatures and it is predicted that they will spill in the coming weeks.

Reservoir levels have been below normal since last summer and as of May 1, 2018, the water levels were still 2,606 megalitres (22 per cent) below average.

“Persons living or working near creeks and streams should be aware that stream water levels may rise quickly during this time and should exercise caution around the fast-moving water,” advises John Lord, water distribution manager with the Regional District of North Okanagan.

See related: Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

With the potential for continued flooding in the Interior, the provincial government is also reminding residents to be vigilant with their safety.

Individuals are advised to stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a fast-flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go the other way, as just over 15 centimetres (six inches) of swiftly moving water can sweep you off your feet.

Never underestimate the swiftness of the water. High stream flows are unpredictable. Even though the surface water may be smooth, the water could be moving very fast. If you have to walk in water, wherever possible, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

Never attempt to drive or walk in flood water. About 61 centimetres (two feet) of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks.

Sandbagging

To minimize flood water damage, sandbagging is one of the most versatile flood-fighting tools and is a simple, effective way to prevent or reduce flood water damage. Homeowners, who are preparing homemade sandbag,s need to be aware of the proper steps to take:

* A minimum of two people should be part of the sandbagging process. It will take about one hour to fill and place 100 sandbags, giving you a 30.5-centimetre-by-six-metre (one-foot-by-20-foot) wall.

* Make sure you have enough sand, burlap or plastic bags, shovels, and time to properly prepare.

* Contact your local government for information on obtaining sandbags.

See related: City supplies pre-filled sandbags

Fill materials

* Sand is, by far, the easiest material for filling and shaping sandbags, and becomes heavier when saturated with rain or moisture.

* In emergencies, other materials, such as silt, clay and gravel, or a mixture of these, may be used. None of these work as well as sand.

Proper filling procedure

* Always wear gloves, and avoid touching your eyes and mouth.

* Filling sandbags is normally a two- to a three-person task.

* One member, while crouching with feet apart and arms extended, places the bottom of the empty bag on the ground.

* The opening of the bag is folded outward about 2.5 centimetres to 3.8 centimetres (one inch to 1.5 inches) to form a collar and held open to allow the second team member to fill with the material — approximately one-half or two-thirds full, and then fold them over.

* Do not hurry. Haste can result in undue spillage and additional work.

* The third team member stockpiles or stacks the open sacks.

Proper placement

* Remove any debris from the areas where bags are to be placed.

* Place the bags lengthwise and parallel to the direction of flow.

* Fill the low spots first, before placing bags the full length of the area to be raised.

* Start at approximately 30.5 centimetres (one foot) landward from the river or levee’s edge.

* Fold the open end of the bag under the filled portion. The folded end of the bag should face upstream.

* Place succeeding bags with the bottom of the bag tightly and partially overlapping the previous bag.

* Offset adjacent rows or layers by one-half bag length to avoid continuous joints.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cardinal Creek rushes toward Highway 33
Next story
B.C. woman expecting twins pulled over rushing to hospital

Just Posted

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

Tenants named for Vernon arena expansion

Hockey academy and fitness facility moving into second arena at Kal Tire Place

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building.

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Vernon swimmers shatter records

At Para and Masters championships

Most Read