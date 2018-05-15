Duteau Creek water source spills

Lavington’s Duteau Creek reservoir at full capacity and flowing over

Water levels are expected to further rise in Lumby.

Duteau Creek water reservoirs are now at full capacity and all excess water is flowing over the spillway structures at the dams.

“It happens every year,” said John Lord, manager of water distribution. “This is just a normal thing. The only difference with the spill is we no longer have much control over that.”

Persons living or working near creeks and streams should be aware that water levels may rise quickly during this time and should exercise caution around the fast-moving water.

“There is about a month and a half period from about early May to June where the snow melts and the reservoirs fill,” said Lord, noting that Duteau Creek goes to Lumby.

“So we’re in communication with (Lumby) letting them know where our reservoirs are at.”

A number of Lumby residents are already on evacuation alert.

