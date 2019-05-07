Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

A premature seal pup found alone in the waters off Prince Rupert is in the care of veterinarians with the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

The rescue centre said in a news release Tuesday that a bystander first spotted the tiny male pup, now named Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, struggling to swim near a dock on May 1. That person rescued him from the water.

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to the centre headquarters in Vancouver, including airline staff with Inland Air Charters who had to drive the pup from one charter plane to another runway.

Despite his epic journey, the centre said that Dwayne is doing well, receiving regular fluids and nutrition, and showing quick signs of improvement.

Centre manager Lindsaye Akhurst described the harbour seal as a “feisty little pup” despite being found with remnants of his umbilical cord still attached. Other indicators he was born premature include his soft fur only found on extremely young pups, known as lanugo.

The centre warns that now is the start of pupping season in B.C., which means that newborn pups are often left alone to rest while their mothers forage for food.

“The mother will usually come back,” Akhurst said.

“We ask those who find a seal pup not to touch it and to keep their pets away. Call us, we’ll assess the animal, then decide if a rescue is needed.”

Dwayne if the second harbour seal to be brought into the centre this year, the first being Jessica Seal, who was found off Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver suffering from 23 shotgun pellets in her face.

WATCH: Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP not fully prepared for active shooters five years after Moncton: auditor
Next story
Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Just Posted

Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary pier

The pier is open to the public now

Health and wellness on display in Vernon

Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Vernon man seeks witness to incident that resulted in serious head injury

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

Polson Park road maintenance causes closure

Park will remain open while road work takes place.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Man who allegedly beat mother charged

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Most Read