Dynamite found in river in Kamloops detonated by police

A fisherman was pulling in his anchor near the Lafarge Road Bridge on Aug. 26 when he found a bag of explosives

Police have detonated dynamite that was reeled in last week by an angler on the South Thompson River in east Kamloops.

Mounties said the fisherman was pulling in his anchor near the Lafarge Road Bridge on Aug. 26 when he found a bag of explosives.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko told KTW a police dive team found the bag — containing a detonation cord and a small amount of dynamite — the following day.

“They retrieved it out of the water,” he said, noting an RCMP bomb unit safely detonated the explosives.

Fesenko said he only had limited information and could not comment on from where the dynamite originated and how it came to be in the river.

