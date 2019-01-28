E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Bikes, booze and e-scooters are part of Uber Canada’s plan for the country in 2019.

Managers from the U.S. tech giant’s Canadian arm say they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C., where the service was launched last year.

Dan Park, the head of Uber Eats Canada, says Ontario and Quebec are markets the company is eyeing first, though others could figure into their plans.

READ MORE: B.C. to allow Uber-style ride hailing services to operate in late 2019

Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam says e-scooters and bikes are also part of the company’s priorities for the country, though he is coy about how soon they could arrive and in what markets.

Uber has partnered with New York-based Jump to bring e-scooters and pedal-assisted electric bikes with GPS to a handful of U.S. cities, but has never delivered the offering to Canadians.

California-based rival Lime has been piloting its e-scooters in Waterloo, Ont. and Bird has reportedly been looking at expanding into the Canadian market.

READ MORE: Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

The Canadian Press

