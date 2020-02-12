Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

A two-storey house fire in Kelowna kept firefighters busy early Monday morning.
According of officials, the firefighters responded to the house fire in the 900 block of Barnaby Road around 3:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames.
“It was deemed a defensive fire and multiple water streams were deployed from the exterior to extinguish fire,” wrote Tom Wilson, a communications manager with the city.
Four fire engines, a rescue truck and 18 firefighters were deployed to the scene.
Nobody was home during the fire, which was undergoing extensive renovations.
