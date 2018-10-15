Early morning fire destroys Shuswap home

Owners of Tappen house away as structure undergoing renovations

A fire in a home in the 600 block of Bolton Road in Tappen was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday, Oct. 15. (CSRD photo)

An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Tappen.

The owners were away as the house is undergoing renovations, says Sean Coubrough, Columbia Shuswap Regional District assistant fire chief.

Coubrough says the fire, which had one starting point, is not considered to be suspicious at this time.

Firefigters from the Tappen-Sunnybrae Firehall responded to the fire in the 600 block of Bolton Road at 7:15 Monday, Oct. 15. The Shuswap Fire Department provided mutual aid.

Coubrough says firefighters, police and an ambulance arrived to a fully involved fire after receiving a call from contractors who are doing the renovations and arrived to find the house ablaze.

“It appears like it was coming from a basement area; it’s hard to determine and we’re still looking into it,” Coubrough says. “It travelled very quickly in the walls and was already coming out of the windows and soffit areas.”

The house is a total loss.

Firefighters are still on scene and fire trucks continue to travel up and down Bolton Road so Coubrough asks that drivers avoid the area if possible.

