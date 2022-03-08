Early morning fire doused on Radant Road

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined

The Kelowna Fire Department extinguished a structure fire on the 500 block of Radant Road early Tuesday morning.

They received a call at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning reporting black smoke and flames. When arriving, the crews confirmed the report and could see flames and black smoke from the front and a window of the structure. Kelowna fire extinguished the fire and confirmed everyone was out of the building.

The single occupant got out safely with no reported injuries.

The fire has been deemed not suspicious and the cause is yet to be determined.

