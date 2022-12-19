(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Early morning mattress fire in Kelowna

All residents made it out safely, despite significant smoke damage

A smouldering mattress early this morning woke up the residents of a home on the 2300 Block of Silver Place, Kelowna.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 19, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a bedroom fire.

There was minor damage to the single family home and all residents made it out safely, despite significant smoke damage to the home.

The fire department have not determined a cause of the blaze but are not considering the incident suspicious.

The Kelowna fire department would like to remind residents to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are functioning properly.

