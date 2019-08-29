The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are calling for witnesses to an early-morning collision near the top of 39th Avenue in Vernon Thursday, resulting in two people being detained for questioning, with one resisting arrest and fleeing on foot. (File photo)

Early morning Vernon crash has man fleeing from police

Single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is continuing to investigate and is looking for witnesses following an early morning collision Thursday in the BX area.

Just before 5:30 a.m., emergency services, including front-line officers from the RCMP, responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency crews found an unoccupied blue Mazda that collided with a utility pole and sustained extensive front-end damage.

“One of our responding officers located a male and female walking in the area minutes after the incident occurred who were believed to be involved in the collision,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The officer detained both parties, for further investigation, however, the suspect male resisted arrest and fled on foot.

“The female was cooperative and remained on-scene.”

READ MORE: Stolen dump truck crashed, shirtless man arrested at Vernon golf course

An extensive search for the man was conducted with the assistance of the K9 Unit and multiple front-line officers, however, he was not located.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have identified the suspect who fled from police as a 30-year-old Vernon man and are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Crash near Vernon elementary school investigated

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting
Next story
Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Just Posted

Lumby childcare centre hit with unforeseen expense, asks for public help

The centre will need to have a $200,000 water holding system installed before receiving permits

Early morning Vernon crash has man fleeing from police

Single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road

Vernon home fire cause ruled undetermined

Foul play not suspected in Commonage Place blazed that displaced six people

Judge adjourns animal cruelty charges of North Okanagan mother and daughter

Charges against Carla Christman Chelsea Beluse-Christman have been adjourned until Sept. 26, 9 a.m.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mainly sunny, afternoon clouds

Your weather forecast for Thursday, August 29th, 2019.

Saddle up for Armtrong’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

Mixed and Merged will be show until Sept. 26

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

South Okanagan RCMP investigating after man found dead in a vehicle

Penticton police respond to a report of a sudden death

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Most Read