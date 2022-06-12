Areas in the southern interior of British Columbia are under flood watch (orange) or high streamflow advisory (yellow). Photo courtesy River Forecast Centre.

Areas in the southern interior of British Columbia are under flood watch (orange) or high streamflow advisory (yellow). Photo courtesy River Forecast Centre.

East Kootenay under flood watch, high flows forecasted in West Kootenay

Spring melt, forecasted rain pushing Kootenay waterways to higher stream flows

A flood watch has been issued for the East Kootenay region, as modelling indicates high river flows and flood risks on Monday and Tuesday, according to the River Forecast Centre.

A number of rivers are at or approaching two-year return period flows, such as the Elk River near Fernie, Bull River southeast of Cranbrook and Kootenay River at Ft. Steele.

“Current hydrologic modelling is indicating risks for flooding over the Monday and Tuesday period, particularly in the East Kootenay region,” reads a bulletin from the River Forecast Centre. “Flows in the 5-year to 10-year return period range are likely, with flows in the 20-year range or higher being possible.”

A high streamflow advisory has also been issued for Upper Columbia waterways, including the Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke.

In the West Kootenay, a high streamflow advisory was also issued for Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, Slocan River near Crescent Valley and tributaries around Nelson and Creston.

While the spring melt is a factor, so too is forecasted rain in the region.

On Sunday (June 12), Environment Canada a special weather statement for the southern interior region, including the Kootenays, warning of prolonged rainfall.

Forecasted rainfall is expected at 30-50 millimetres from Sunday evening through to Tuesday.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
New bank rules come into force this month but critics say they don’t go far enough

Just Posted

Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee members Dan Currie (left) and Ann Holmes (right) present the 2020-21 Leadership in Sports award to Don Friesen of the Vernon Pickleball Association, a driving force behind fundraising for a fully enclosed year-round pickleball facility built at Marshall Field. The 2022 award winners will be announced Friday, June 17. (File photo)
North Okanagan athlete awards to be announced June 17

Vernon Paralympian wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (right) was officially inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver Thursday, June 9, as a member of the Classes of 2020 and 2021. (File photo)
Vernon wheelchair curler draws spot in B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Lumby Days puts a wrap on its highly successful return Sunday, June 12. (Ashley Tinney photo)
Last day for Lumby Days

Cycling is a popular summer activity and takes various forms including mountain biking and road cycling. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?