Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Ahoy matey!

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, buccaneers both young and young-at-heart can re-live childhood memories by ordering an adult Pirate Pak at White Spot and help kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities at the same time.

For the ninth consecutive year, a toonie from the sale of every Pirate Pak will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a local charity that provides kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

Since it started, White Spot has raised $660,000 through its annual Pirate Pak Day and has sent more than 400 kids to camp.

White Spot Week at Zajac Ranch runs from Aug. 20 to 23 and includes activities ranging from kayaking and climbing to swimming and horseback riding.

“Pirate Pak Day is a big fundraising event for us, one that both our guests and staff look forward to every year,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart. “Money raised on this special day helps young mateys facing difficult challenges, and wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our valued guests. Everyone embraces the spirit of the day, with both staff and guests alike donning their swashbuckling best for the occasion.”

“Our long-standing partnership with White Spot provides a direct benefit to kids with medical needs,” added Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “Each year, we are grateful for White Spot’s Pirate Pak Day fundraiser, which helps provide life-changing summer camp experiences for children in B.C. and across Canada. I encourage everyone to enjoy a Pirate Pak on Aug. 15, so that as many deserving kids as possible can experience summer camp.”

On August 15 only, the adult Pirate Pak menu is available for both dine-in and take-out. Each pak which includes a selection of burgers, sandwiches and more, all served in the iconic cardboard boat container.

