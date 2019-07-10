Eat Smart brand kale salad bags. (Health Canada)

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Eat Smart brand kale salad bags are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the 794-gram salad bags with best before dates of July 17 are being recalled in six provinces — Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The agency says the recall was triggered by test results and it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

It says symptoms of illness can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad.

ALSO READ: Vancouver man climbs into convertible, claims it as his

ALSO READ: Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

Just Posted

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

Gardener plants roots in Vernon

A GARDENER’S DIARY: 14 years and so many varieties

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

Vernon auto repair shop rolls out car give away

Kiwi Auto wants to give a set or reliable wheels to a needy individual or family

Costly fenced-in, off-leash dog area coming to Vernon’s Marshall Field

Council will spend $87,000 for fence, signage, receptacles at popular Vernon facility

Former circus performer goes “off grid” in Lumby

Barefoot Sanctuary is an off-grid circus arts and yoga centre located in Lumby

Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

With 4 games left, Okanagan FC sit only 2 points back of the final playoff spot

Two more cannabis stores approved for Salmon Arm

City policy supports one more cannabis retailer in downtown core

West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

The City of West Kelowna have put the stamp of approval on 5 local non-medical cannabis retailers

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Suspect in Shuswap theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

Penticton man suing after backpack allegedly stolen

LETTER: Homelessness in Vernon

Resident suggests relocating the homeless and drug addicted and putting them in mandatory treatment

Most Read